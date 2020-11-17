Kano state government awards N1. 24 billion contract for reconstruction of Ahmadu Bello Way

The Kano state government has awarded the contract reconstructing Ahmadu Bello Way in Kano metropolis, at the cost of N1.24 billion, to Triacta Nigeria Ltd.

According to a press release issued by the government, Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, made this known today during the foundation laying ceremony of the road project.

READ:

Governor Ganduje disclosed that the contract involved the expansion of both lanes of the road, construction of culverts, and installations of street lights and pavements, among other things.

He emphasized the importance of the road project, which is part of the strategic plan of the state is to ease transportation problems in Kano city.

READ:

He explained that the project was earlier awarded to a contractor who had defaulted, and as a result, the contract was revoked and re-awarded.

The Governor expressed optimism that with the heavy equipment and personnel mobilized to the site by Triacta Nigeria Ltd, the project would not only be completed soon, but would also stand the test of time.

READ:

In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Works, Alh. Idris Unguwar Rimi, stated that the government had confidence in the ability of the contractor, owing to landmark projects in the state that had been executed by the company.

What they are saying:

Governor Ganduje, during the foundation laying ceremony of the road project, said:

“This road was named to immortalize the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, so it is important that it must be in good shape, not only to facilitate traffic but also to honour the great man.

READ:

“You will recall that some time ago I attended a function at the Saudi Consulate in Kano, whose office complex is along this road, and I made a promise to reconstruct it because of the teeming citizens plying it and because the sprawling neighborhood consists of residential apartments. Today, I am happy this pledge has been fulfilled,” the governor said.

The state Commissioner of Works, Alh. Idris Unguwar Rimi said:

“I am particularly pleased that immediately the company received the contract award letter, it mobilized to site without waiting to collect mobilization fees. This is very commendable.”