A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has issued a garnishee order, freezing at least 24 bank accounts belonging to the Kano State Government over N30 billion compensation to Incorporated Trustees of Masalachi Eid Shop Owners and Traders Association, for the demolition of their shops in the state

This order was granted in response to a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Masalachi Eid Shop Owners and Traders Association who sought compensation for the demolition which they deemed illegal and unjust.

The ruling was delivered on November 28, 2023, by Justice I. E. Ekwo, who presided over the case.

According to the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the ruling signed by the Registrar, Chioma Chijioke, the action is aimed at satisfying the judgment in favour of the shop owners, following the alleged illegal demolition carried out by the state in June 2023.

The ruling by the Judge

Also, the court has mandated the garnishees to appear before it and provide cause, if any, against the order Nisi being made absolute. The Judge also stipulated that the judgment creditors should serve the defendants and Garnishees at least 14 days before the next hearing, scheduled for 18th January 2024.

The order by Justice Ekwo reads, “ A garnishee order Nisi is hereby made attaching the funds (present and future) of Kano State Government, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority, KNUPDA and Attorney General of Kano State (including but limited to Kano State FAAC Account and Account No. 1019716320 at UBA and Account No. 1790249410 Polaris Bank) and other accounts in the custody of the respective Garnishees to the tune of N30 billion in satisfaction of the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano per S. A Amobeda, J. dated the 29th September, 2023 herein being enforced in favour of the judgment creditors.

“Order is hereby made granting the sum of N2 million only being the cost of the Garnishees proceeding.

“The Garnishees herein are hereby ordered to appear before this court to show cause (if any) why the order Nisi should not be made absolute against them.

“Judgment creditors to serve the defendants and Garnishees at least 14 days before the next date of hearing.’’