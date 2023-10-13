President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the governing board and management for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, October 13, 2023, where he said that the appointment is for a renewable term of 4 years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.

Kashim Imam to Chair the board

Ngelale in the statement noted that the persons and their designations are as follows:

Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam

Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi

Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman

Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed

Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke

Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe

Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala

Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu

Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa

Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

The statement partly reads,

“President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.’’

FERMA is an agency of the Federal Government which is concerned with road construction, improvement and connectivity between the States of Nigeria. It is to efficiently and effectively monitor and administer road maintenance with the objective of keeping all federal roads in good and safe conditions.

The agency is under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Work.

Earlier appointments

President Tinubu had earlier today approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers for 14 agencies and parastatals within the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

Some of those agencies include; Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Industrial Training Fund (ITF), National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and others.

The president is reported to have made at least 123 persons to various offices since his administration began on May 29, 2023.