President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Bayo Onanuga as his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday evening.

Ngelale said that the appointment also includes that of Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu, who as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, would be focusing on prioritising effective synergy between the Presidency and the federal ministries.

What the Presidential media aide is saying

The statement from Ngelale reads,

“As part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion:

“Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy — Mr. Bayo Onanuga and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation — Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu.

“The President wishes the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties.’’

This is a developing story…