President Bola Tinubu’s wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, stated on Sunday that her husband is not to be regarded as a magician.

Speaking at an interdenominational church service in Abuja, she addressed the audience on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, highlighting the theme “Christ in you, the hope of glory.”

She stated that the Tinubu administration had inherited the situation but expressed willingness to address it without assigning blame to previous administrations.

“All we inherited are things that happened many years ago; we are not here to blame any administration but to fix what has been damaged.

“My husband is not a magician; he is going to work and I believe and hope that we will have peace in this country; the best is yet to come to us,

“Good governance can only be impactful if the people follow the example of Jesus Christ, our Lord, who embodied the fruit of the spirit, including love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance and forgiveness.

"Good governance can only be impactful if the people follow the example of Jesus Christ, our Lord, who embodied the fruit of the spirit, including love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance and forgiveness.

While acknowledging the pressing difficulties many Nigerians face today due to economic woes and challenges, she stated that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

According to the First Lady, a new era of abundance has started in the nation, highlighting that people need to embrace hope and not despair.

“A Nigeria of abundance has begun, and to be part of the greatness that God has started in the nation, Nigerians must look beyond their current realities and embrace hope anew,

“There is no challenge, obstacle or difficulty that we cannot overcome or surmount if we imbibe the nature of Christ who said in Matthew 11:28 that ‘come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavily laden, and I will give you rest

“In times like these, all we do is to keep our hope alive, the lively hope which Jesus Christ has birthed in us,” she said.