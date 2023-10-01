Google Cloud is now the official validator for Polygon’s (MATIC) layer 2 proof-of-stake (POS) network. Polygon Labs stated that Google Cloud now joins more than 100 other validators to secure the Ethereum Scaling Solution (network.

The project notes that “high-quality, trustworthy, and security-conscious authenticators, like Google Cloud, provide an additional layer of security” for Polygon users.

Currently, we serve as validators on the Polygon PoS network, contributing to the overall security, governance, and decentralization of the network along with over 100 other validators.

Deutsche Telekom, one of the world’s most powerful integrated telecommunications companies, is also a validator on Polygon.

The Ethereum Layer 2 scaling platform thus expands its activities in the field of blockchain technology and signals its support for the blockchain ecosystem.

Polygon is not the first project where Google Cloud acts as a validator. In October 2022, the cloud computing platform announced that it was running a validator node on the Solana (SOL) blockchain to help support the network.

That same month, Google Cloud also launched Blockchain Node Engine, a fully managed node hosting service designed for Web3 organizations. Ethereum is the first chain powered by Blockchain Node Engine.

Google Cloud and Polygon Labs first began collaborating in April, when they announced, “a multi-year strategic alliance to accelerate the adoption of Polygon’s core protocols.”

In June, Polygon Labs announced that blockchain founders and researchers submitted proposals to move to Polygon 2.0, which aims to make the project the “value layer of the Internet.”

Polygon (formerly Matic Network) is a Layer 2 scaling solution supported by Binance and Coinbase.

The project aims to promote widespread cryptocurrency adoption by solving scalability issues across multiple blockchains.

Polygon combines the Plasma framework and proof-of-stake blockchain architecture.

The Plasma framework used by Polygon as suggested by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin makes it easy to run automated and scalable smart contracts.

The network boasts up to 65,000 transactions per second on a single sidechain, as well as a respectable block confirmation time of under two seconds.

This framework also enables the creation of globally available decentralized finance applications on a single platform blockchain.