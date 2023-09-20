Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is extending the availability of paid verification badges to business accounts.

This move will enable businesses to purchase a blue checkmark badge, granting them access to exclusive features and support.

According to reports by Verge-CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled this expansion at a recent event. Earlier this year, Meta introduced Meta Verified for creators, a subscription priced at $12 per month.

This subscription includes a blue checkmark badge, as well as benefits like priority customer support and protection against impersonation.

Businesses, however, will pay a bit more for verification. On Facebook or Instagram, it will cost $22 per month, or $35 for both platforms, marking an increase over the creator pricing that ranges from $12 to $15. Testing for this feature will commence on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks, with WhatsApp to follow suit.

Here’s what you need to know

Paying businesses will enjoy similar perks as creators, such as enhanced account security features and troubleshooting assistance.

Verified businesses will also receive greater visibility in search results on Facebook and Instagram. For businesses on WhatsApp, this means creating a discoverable landing page via a web search and enabling multiple employees to engage and assist customers.

Meta’s initial foray into paid verification somewhat mirrors changes made by Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter. At X, paying subscribers had the option to purchase a blue checkmark for a monthly fee.

However, this system led to misuse as users impersonated brands, celebrities, and even the pope with identical verified blue checkmarks. X subsequently introduced the option for paid users to verify their identity using a government ID.

It is worth noting that Meta’s verification for businesses will come with specific activity and security requirements, and applicants must prove their connection to the business.

Backstory

In a related development, Meta recently introduced its Instagram Threads app, seen as a competitor to Elon Musk’s Twitter app due to its similar features.

Mark Zuckerberg describes Threads as an open and friendly space for public conversation, drawing from the best aspects of Instagram to create a new text-based experience.

This move by Meta resulted in some controversy, as Elon Musk accused Meta of hiring former Twitter employees to steal trade secrets, leading to the launch of Threads.

Twitter responded with a threat to sue Meta and Mark Zuckerberg, alleging that Meta had hired numerous former Twitter employees with access to sensitive information, violating both state and federal laws and their ongoing obligations to Twitter.

Twitter pledged to vigorously protect its intellectual property rights and demanded that Meta cease using any Twitter trade secrets or confidential information.