According to Mark Zuckerberg, Threads is an open and friendly public space for conversation which takes “the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for texts, ideas and discussing what’s on your mind”.

Mark Zuckerberg says the new app can become better than Twitter as he looks to take advantage of some lapses from Twitter.

“It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully, we will.”

“The app has passed 5 million sign-ups in the first 4 hours of launch.”

Twitter Alternatives

Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter last year, there have been a lot of reactions from Twitter users in a bid to boycott the app.

It got more reaction a few days ago as Twitter users were unhappy with the announcement of a temporary limit on tweets users can read per day.

Truth Social – an app by Donald Trump and Bluesky – an app by former Twitter owner Jack Dorsey has been gaining traction but have not been able to fully win over unhappy Twitter users.

Mark Zuckerberg hopes his new Threads by the Instagram app would be able to fully poach Twitter users and be the new social media app for public conversations according to him: “here should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it.”

Reactions from social media

As expected, this new app has led to many reactions on social media.

Solomon Buchi believes the Threads app would take away any form of cyberbullying. He said:

“Instagram threads will be the best bet for people who hate Twitter for its toxicity but would love engaging on a ‘Twitter-like’ platform. Best believe that Mark will not tolerate the level of trolling Twitter allows on his platform. So IG threads for all peaceful people.”

Kevin believes Threads would become bigger than Twitter. He said:

“Zuckerberg’s strategy for Threads is top-tier. He has linked it to Instagram. So, if you post on Threads, it will show up to your Instagram followers. From there, your followers are baited to create their accounts. Instagram has approx. 1.4 billion users. Twitter has approx. 390 million users. So, if only 30% of those on Instagram are converted to Threads, Threads will become bigger than Twitter.”

Toyosi Godwin is happy with the interface of the Threads app. He said:

“Zero glitches. Everything is fast. Syncing with IG is seamless. UI is sleek. Zuck executed this well.”