Twitter Chief Executive, Elon Musk has announced a temporary limit on tweets users can read per day.

Elon Musk said the move is to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.

Following Elon Musk's tweet, users have reacted to the new development with some disappointment, while others consider moving to other social media platforms.

He made this announcement via his verified Twitter as he said the move is to address Twitterforextreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.

With the temporary restrictions, verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts per day. Unverified accounts are limited to reading 600 posts per day, while new unverified accounts are limited to reading 300 posts per day.

He also notified me that the limits would be increased later. He said:

“Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified”

Recent Changes on Twitter

Since purchasing Twitter last year for $ 44 billion, Elon Musk has made a series of changes on Twitter that has led to mixed reactions from users.

A few weeks ago, Elon Musk announced a policy update on Twitter that suspends accounts engaging in non-sequitur self-promotion or misleading advertising.

A non sequitur is any conversation or message that does not logically follow or relate to the existing information. He said:

“Accounts that try to game our verification system with non-sequitur self-promotion or advertise misleadingly will be suspended.”

Reactions from Twitter Users

Following Elon Musk’s tweet, users have reacted to the new development with some disappointed, while others consider moving to other social media platforms.

Morris Moyne reacts by saying Nigerians are moving to Donald Trump’s Truth Social app. He said:

“Damn. The entire Twitter NG has moved to Truth Social. You people are disturbing Trump there.”

Former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey indicated how challenging running Twitter is. He said:

“Running Twitter is hard. I don’t wish that stress upon anyone. I trust that the team is doing their best under the constraints they have, which are immense. It’s easy to critique the decisions from afar…which I’m guilty of…but I know the goal is to see Twitter thrive. It will.”

David Hundeyin believes Elon Musk’s moves would bring an end to Twitter. He said:

“Finally, this man is succeeding at his mission. Assuming his mission is to destroy Twitter. I have disliked very few people the way I dislike Kim Jong-Tweet.”

A user called Agba John Doe believes Elon Musk would come to regret his decision. He said:

“Elon Musk may regret this decision. Truth Social has very similar features to Twitter. Though, they need some improvements, and they will. I’m already seeing my Agbafians all over the place there. Until this issue is fixed, I won’t use this account like I used to. End.”

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao believes posting and commenting on tweets should be limited and not viewing tweets. He said:

“Viewing should not be limited. Posting and commenting should be. No humans post more than 800 posts per day, maybe except me.”

Popular Twitter critic, Daniel Regha believes Elon Musk is trying to force users to subscribe to Twitter verification. He said:

“Elon Musk is for! ng people to subscribe to Twitter Blue now; At this point, if one doesn’t subscribe, it’s almost as good as leaving the platform. Sad.”