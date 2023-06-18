Elon Musk announces policy update on Twitter to suspend accounts engaging in non-sequitur self-promotion or misleading advertising.

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has issued a fresh update on policy in the usage of the social media platform.

In a Twitter announcement in the wee hours of Sunday, the 51-year-old, Elon Musk revealed that accounts that deceitfully attempt to manipulate the algorithm to promote their business or brand will be suspended going forward.

He said,

“Accounts that try to game our verification system with non-sequitur self-promotion or advertise in a misleading way will be suspended.”

A non sequitur is any conversation or message that does not logically follow or relate to the existing information. Derived from a Latin word that means “does not follow,” non-sequitur self-advertising can be observed when certain accounts make tweets that are unrelated to the ongoing conversation in order to increase their reach. This often involves advertisers posting under a tweet from a well-known brand or a trending topic to promote their own business.

Reactions from social media users

Following the billionaire CEO’s tweet, users have reacted to the new development stating that the move is a welcome idea so as to reduce spammy comments made on timelines.

A user, Chisom said that Elon Musk’s decision was birth from a place of people exploiting the virality of conversations to boost business conversion without any tally to the subject of discussion.

She said,

“He believes that when you go to a certain comment section to put an ad, that you are taking advantage of the boost the conversation has to advertise what is not in relation to the ongoing conversation.”

Another user Frankness also expressed that this would reduce the rate of spammy messages under Twitter threads.

He said,

“Not bad….people keep spamming other people’s comment sections with unrelated topics…shilling their businesses and all that….my question is, what of those unrelated sponsored ads posts appearing all over comments sections??? Is he restricting them also?”

A user, Warepamor Sammy also highlighted that most influencers and top accounts have been guilty of such behaviour and lauded the new policy.

“Good thing Elon Musk will be suspending accounts that advertise under posts that doesn’t call for adverts, lots of supposed influencers & big accounts encouraged that wrong behaviour, it is wrong& I’ve repeatedly spoken against, it now people will behave themselves with the new policy.”