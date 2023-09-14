The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed its plan to establish the FCT University of Technology to increase access to tertiary education and decongest the FCT College of Education Zuba, Abuja.

This information was disclosed by the Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCTA, Dr Danlami Hayyo, during the inauguration of Deans, Directors, Head of Departments, Chairmen, and members of Standing Committees of the College of Education, Zuba on Thursday.

Hayyo underscored education as one of the priority sectors of the current administration, adding that the FCTA education secretariat is dedicated to supporting the government’s education agenda.

Reason for the FCT University of Technology

The Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat for the FCTA said that the reason why the FCTA plans to establish the FCT University of Technology was to decongest the population in the FCT College of Education Zuba.

In his words,

“Establishing the university will help to reduce the pressure at the college, and if possible, we will also establish a polytechnic to accommodate the large number of youths seeking tertiary education in FCT.”

Hayyo pledged to guarantee improved funding for the FCT College of Education Zuba to improve the infrastructure and critical facilities of the institution.