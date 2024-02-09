The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced the temporary suspension of the registration of dispatch riders in the nation’s capital city.

Mr. Kalu Emetu, the Head of Public Relations and Enlightenment at the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), disclosed this during an interview session with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Emetu revealed that the temporary suspension of dispatch rider registration in Abuja is a result of their failure to adhere to traffic rules and regulations within the territory.

“We have been having series of engagements with the riders for them to see reason to obey traffic rules and regulations but to no avail.

“This is what informed our resolve to stop further registration. 2,500 of them have been cleared to operate within the FCT so far.

“The Public Transport Mass Scheme, the unit in the DRTS that is responsible for regulating their activities have been engaging the operators and the owners, but that had so far yielded very little result’’, he said.

More insights

Emetu explained that the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) had apprehended several dispatch riders and impounded their motorcycles for violating traffic rules, including riding against traffic, speeding, and reckless riding.

He observed that despite the DRTS’s efforts, dispatch riders continued to disregard traffic rules, leading to the suspension of registering more riders to prevent worsening public nuisance.

Emetu also revealed that the DRTS is considering limiting dispatch riders to specific routes, especially within the city center. He expressed confidence that enforcing these new measures will certainly assist in addressing the troublesome behaviors of the riders, particularly in the city center.