President Bola Tinubu has asked the House of Representatives to approve the 2024 statutory budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory which is aimed at job creation and youth empowerment.

The request by the president was read out by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas at Tuesday’s plenary.

The president promised that if the bill was approved in earnest, it will help provide jobs in the FCT.

The president’s letter reads

“In line with the provisions of section 121 and 299 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has prepared the 2024 budget proposal of the FCT which is here before you for the consideration and approval by the National Assembly.

“The proposal has been prepared on the basis of the FCTA revenue and expenditure focus and is in line with the fiscal and development policy of the Federal Government and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In addition, the budget proposal takes into consideration the 2024/2026 economic recovery and growth plan as well as key assumptions in the 2024 budget.

“The FCTA is prioritising improvement in health care services, job creation, youth empowerment and increased productivity in agriculture in order to lift many citizens as much as possible out of poverty.

“I hereby forward the 2024 statutory budget proposal of the FCTA and I trust that it will receive the kind consideration and expeditious approval of the House of Representatives. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

The Speaker said the request would look into by the Committee on Appropriation, ahead of its approval.

What you should know

The National Assembly, being the legislative arm of government, has several constitutional roles including lawmaking and scrutinizing bills.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is an organ of Federal Government of Nigeria charged responsible for running affairs of the country’s capital.