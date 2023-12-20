The Department of Development Control of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has hinted that it is considering relocating part of the Nuwalege community that shares a boundary with the Presidential Air Fleet, along Airport Road, Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Director of the department, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, during an engagement with members of the Nuwalege community on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the Director, the Nigeria Air Force wrote to the FCT Minister about a month ago to request that some of the houses in the community that occupy parts of the Presidential Air Fleet plots be removed.

Galadima explained that between 150 and 200 houses have been identified to share a boundary with the Presidential Air Fleet.

The FCTA Director further revealed that upon successful relocation of occupants of the affected buildings, the FCTA would demolish them.

More Insights

Galadima disclosed that the traditional ruler of the Nuwalege community has already been informed about the proposed removal of the houses sitting on the Presidential Air Fleet plots.

According to him, the community leaders of the community did not object but appealed that the Nigeria Air Force resettle occupants of the affected houses.

“This is why we are here today, to discuss with the community, because it will be unfair to just bring machines here and start removing peoples’ houses.

“We had already visited the Chief of the community at his palace and informed him of the development and the need for the community engagement which we are having today.

“We are coming back again for a wider consultation involving the Nigerian Air Force, our colleagues and the community heads,” the Director explained.

Galadima further disclosed that he was not aware if the occupants of the affected houses would be compensated.

However, he vowed to find out from the Nigeria Air Force and the FCT administration’s Department of Resettlement and Compensation if compensation will be paid.