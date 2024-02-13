The Federal Capital Territory Administration has given 43 embassies a two-week deadline to pay $5.36 million in overdue ground rent or face the possibility of license cancellation.

In a publication dated February 13, FCTA advised all foreign embassy of lands within the FCT to pay in advance the annual ground rest from the first day of January each year.

The statement advises property owners and beneficiaries who are unable to pay their overdue ground rents for 2023 to settle their debts within two weeks or risk having their titles revoked.

The statement reads,

“The FCT Administration hereby reminds the general public, particularly allotees of land(s) within the FCT of their obligations to the FCTA as stipulated in the covenanted terms of the Certificate of Occupancy to with “to pay in advance, without demand to the Honourable Minister, FCT, the annual ground rent from the first day of January of each year.”

“All allotees, property owners as well as beneficiaries of the sale of Federal Government Houses in the FCT who could not pay or settle their outstanding ground rents for the year 2023 are hereby advised in their interest to ensure payment within two (2) weeks from the date of this publication, failure of which titles shall be revoked.”

Lists of Foreign Embassy with outstanding debt

Embassy of the Republic of Senegal

Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia

US Embassy for Peace

Embassy of the Republic of Korea

Embassy of Turkey (Central Area)

Embassy of Turkey (Maitama)

Embassy of the State of Eritrea

Embassy of Algeria

Embassy of Spain (Central Area)

Embassy of Spain (Maitama)

Embassy of France

Embassy of Niger Republic (Central Area)

Embassy of Niger Republic (Maitama)

Embassy of Indonesia (Defence Attache)

Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (Central Area)

Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (Maitama)

Embassy of Serbia

Embassy of Angola

Embassy of Belgium

Embassy of Tunisia

Embassy of Palestine

Royal Thai Embassy

Embassy of Venezuela

Embassy of Cote D’Ivoire

Embassy of Iraq

Embassy of Democratic Republic of Congo (Central Area)

Embassy of Democratic Republic of Congo (Maitama)

Embassy of Bulgaria

Embassy of Italy

Embassy of Germany

Embassy of Russia

Embassy of Thailand

Embassy of Japan

Embassy of Togo

Embassy of Russia (Maitama)

Embassy of Yemen

Government of Trinidad and Tobago

British High Commission

Cameron High Commission (Central Area)

Cameron High Commission (Maitama)

South Africa High Commission (Central Area)

South Africa High Commission (Maitama)

Zambia High Commission.