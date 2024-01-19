The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has allocated N1.7 billion in the 2024 budget to launch a pilot Smart Secondary School in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr. Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, revealed in Abuja on Thursday, during an event honouring the achievements of public school students in academics and sports.

Wike, represented by Dr. Danlami Hayyo, the Mandate Secretary of the Education Secretariat, FCTA, emphasized the need to synchronize with worldwide shifts towards digital education for teaching and learning.

The proposed smart school, situated in Karshi under the Abuja Municipal Area Council, will feature advanced amenities such as boarding facilities and digital infrastructure to facilitate e-learning.

According to Wike, the N1.7 billion constitutes a portion of the N13.1 billion sanctioned for the 2024 renovation, rehabilitation, and construction of new schools within the FCT.

“When you are talking about digital teaching and learning, definitely you have to do away with papers, pencils, pens and the rest of them.

“The establishment of a smart school in Karshi will mark the beginning of smart schools in the territory from where we will learn and expand,” he said.

Earlier, the Director, of the Secondary School Management Board, Dr Mohammed Ladan, said that the public school students performed exceptionally well in both national, regional and international competitions.

Ladan said that the Education Secretariat decided to recognise and celebrate the students to encourage them to do better.

He also commended the teachers for their commitment to delivering quality teaching to improve learning outcomes.

He, however, complained that most of the teachers were under the payroll of the Parents Teachers Association and urged the minister to consider giving them full employment.