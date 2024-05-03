The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has advised the area council chairmen to utilize the N6.32 billion statutory allocation for March solely for people-oriented projects in Abuja.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, gave the advice during the 188th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), in Abuja on Thursday.

Mahmoud warned against diversion of public funds.

“The allocation to the area councils as its stands today goes beyond payment of staff salaries. It is, therefore, high time for the chairmen to embark on people-orientated projects to justify the resources that goes to the councils,” she said, as quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Disbursements

Out of the N6.32 billion allocation, N3.81 billion was disbursed to the six area councils, while N2.50 billion was earmarked for teachers and pensioners.

The Abuja Municipal Area Council got the highest share of N796.99 million.

N606.67 million went to Gwagwalada Area Council while Kuje Area

Council was said to have received N635.90 million.

N598.41 million, N564.90 million and N611.18 million went to Bwari , Abaji and Kwali Area Councils respectively.

The minister said the allocation represents a 40 percent increase compared with the N3.94 billion disbursed in February.

What you should know

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is the ministry that governs the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

It is headed by an FCT minister.

The area councils are expected to carry out the plans of the FCTA at the grassroots.