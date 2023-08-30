The Nigerian equities market recorded a dip at the end of Wednesday’s trading session after the market hit a record high the previous day.

Nairametrics reported yesterday that the Nigerian Exchange had surpassed its 15-year record to hit a new All-Time High at 66,490.34

How Equities Reacted

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.08% lower to close at 66,439.53 index points as against 66,490.34 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a loss of N28 billion to close at N36.362 trillion, 0.08% lower than the N36.390 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 66,439.53 points

% Day Change: -0.08%

% YTD: +29.63%

Market Cap: N36.362 trillion

Volume Traded: 637.19 million

Value: N7.79 billion

Deals: 10,033

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed negative as CHIPLC (10.00%) led gainers, TRANSCORP (-9.99%) led losers while TRANSCORP was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Trading volume was 45.82% higher than the previous day’s session as 637.19 million units of shares were traded today.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

CHIPLC, CAPHOTEL and UPL led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00%, +10.00% and +9.77% respectively.

Meanwhile, TRANSCORP, CWG, and IKEJAHOTEL led the top losers’ chart as they lost –9.99%, -9.88%, and -9.84% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was higher trading activity in terms of volume as 637.19 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 436.96 million traded from the previous day’s session.

TRANSCORP led the chart in terms of volume as 292.41 million units were traded. ACCESS HOLDINGS (26.65 million) and DANGOTE SUGAR (24.45 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

In terms of value traded, TRANSCORP (N2.15 billion) led the chart followed by DANGOTE SUGAR (N1.45 billion) and ACCESS HOLDINGS (N435.49 million) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as GTCO (-0.95%) and ZENITH BANK (-1.79%) both closed in a negative rout.

While BUA FOODS , BUA CEMENT , DANGOTE CEMENT, AIRTEL AFRICA , and MTN NIGERIA all closed flat.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks saw mixed trading as GTCO (-0.95%), FBN HOLDINGS (-0.3%), ACCESS HOLDINGS (-0.3%%), ZENITH BANK (-1.79%) all closed in the negative while only UBA (0.73%) closed positive.