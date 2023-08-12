The Lagos State Government has moved to ensure the implementation of the reduction of transport fares by state-owned buses and commercial buses by 50% and 25% respectively earlier announced by the government.

This followed the series of complaints received by the Ministry of Transportation that some public transport operators did not totally comply with the pronouncement made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal on commuters.

Engr. Olasunkanmi Ojowuro, who represented the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, went on an inspection tour of some selected parks and garages on Thursday to assess the level of compliance.

Government to ensure compliance

The Permanent Secretary, who briefed the transport unions at Agege, Iyana Ipaja and Ikeja parks and garages, noted that between 60% and 80% compliance had already been achieved.

He assured that the Ministry would continue its sensitisation efforts to ensure complete adherence to the directive.

Ojowuro reiterated the need for yellow buses to comply with the directive of the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages announcement on the reduction in the union park tickets for drivers by 25%, urging them to reflect the reduction in their fare charges.

He further emphasised the need for Transport Unions across the State to monitor drivers under their units and branches to ensure they fully adhere to the directive, saying “There is a need for them to monitor commuter buses within their zones”.

Responding on behalf of the Unions present at the parks, Akeem Agberoungbe, Secretary of the Transport Unions at Ikeja Park, confirmed that their union members have complied with the directive of the reduction to ease the effect of the petrol subsidy removal.

Similarly, Musiliu Disu, a transport union leader at Iyana Ipaja also stated that the level of compliance at the park is impressive. He expressed the Unions’ commitment to continue monitoring their members for improved compliance.

Passengers interviewed while confirming the reduction in the public transport fares expressed their appreciation to the Governor for the palliative on transportation.

In case you missed it

Recall that on July 31, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the reduction of transport fares of state-owned buses by 50% as well as commercial yellow buses by 25% on all routes as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this during a media briefing said the bus fare reduction will take effect from Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The governor also announced the expansion of the Fleet of Staff Buses for the Workers in the Lagos State Public Service to cushion the effect of the Subsidy removal, adding that the buses are ready and will be deployed through the office of the Head of Service of the state.