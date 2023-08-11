The pro-Biafra separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday, appealed to media houses and social media platforms to not refer to Simon Ekpa, the leader of Auto Pilot Biafra Government in Exile, as their member as he is not one of them.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement, disclosed this information on behalf of the pro-Biafra group.

He said that Ekpa is not a registered member of the separatist group and as such, his activities are not in tandem with that of IPOB.

The statement by the separatist group alleged that the Department of State Services, DSS, and some other related agencies are making efforts to infiltrate, undermine and divide IPOB to weaken the movement from within.

The pro-Biafra group said Ekpa acts on the directives of the Nigerian secret police with the motive to destroy the movement as his violent and other unlawful activities are constantly being attributed to IPOB.

What the statement reads

A part of the statement declared,

“It has become very imperative that we appeal to the media houses, social media outfits and platforms to be appropriately guided in reflecting the reality in their publication linking Simon Ekpa’s violent and other unlawful activities to IPOB when he is not our member and has told the world that the group he leads are Auto Pilot and Biafra Government in Exile.

“We have observed with dismay the deliberate moves by some media houses and social media platforms to attribute the violent and other activities of Simon Ekpa, to the noble family of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

“For clarity and emphasis, Simon Ekpa is not in any way registered with any unit of IPOB, neither is he connected to Eastern Security Network, ESN. We want the public to henceforth desist from further linking and associating Ekpa with IPoB and its activities. He is not our member and we have nothing to do with him. His activities are not and will never be in tandem with those of IPoB.

“We are mindful of the concerted efforts of DSS and similar agencies to infiltrate, undermine and divide IPoB with the sole motive of weakening the organisation from within, but using Ekpa who is not our member and can never be one is one of such failed move by the DSS.“

The statement of the pro-Biafra group further reads,