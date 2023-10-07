The Indigenous People of Biafra has expressed its readiness to engage in negotiations with the Federal Government for the peaceful separation of Biafra from Nigeria, under the supervision of the United Nations through a referendum

The pro-Biafran faction claims that their peaceful campaign for Biafra’s independence commenced in 2012 without resorting to violence or criminal activities, yet they accused the Federal Government of persistently attacking their supporters.

This information was conveyed in a press statement issued on Saturday by the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

According to Chinedu, IPOB has suffered the loss of more than 5,000 members and assets valued at over $1 billion due to the excessive use of force by Nigerian security agencies.

The statement read,

“We the global family and movement of IPOB wish to reiterate once again that IPOB remains peaceful and open for negotiations and dialogue on the peaceful exit of Biafra from Nigeria through a UN-supervised Referendum.

“IPOB’s peaceful agitation for Biafra Independence started in 2012. Never has IPOB been associated with violence or criminality in all our years of rallies and protests. Nevertheless, the Federal Government, through its security forces, has levied war against IPOB. Our members have been brutally attacked while on a peaceful protest by the Nigerian security forces at many locations in Biafra Land.

“As a result of these unwarranted attacks, many IPOB members have been murdered in cold blood, some have been permanently handicapped, some forcefully taken away by the security forces whereas some are still illegally detained in various detention facilities across Nigeria.

“Many IPOB members and sympathisers have had their houses and businesses burnt by the Nigeria security forces. IPOB has lost over 5,000 members with properties worth over $1bn as a result of the extreme use of force by the Nigeria Security Forces. Irrespective of all the provocations, IPOB has never retaliated, nor have we taken up arms against the Nigerian State.”

The group made it clear that they are sticking to their peaceful approach in seeking self-determination, following the rules set by the world. They are determined to achieve their goals without resorting to violence or breaking any international laws.

They said that they will keep working towards self-determination peacefully and in a way that follows the rules everyone agrees on.

“IPOB stands for peace. We stand for dialogue, and we stand for discussions.

The cardinal rule under which IPOB was formed is to lead the way to a peaceful separation of Biafra from Nigeria. Biafra and Nigeria are two different nations.

“The events from 1948 to 2023 have shown that it is practically impossible for Biafra and Nigeria to coexist as one nation. IPOB has been calling on the Nigeria State for discussions on a peaceful referendum date, but the Nigeria State always returns the peaceful call with violent suppression.

“We have always maintained that self-determination is our inalienable right according to the UN laws.”