The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgement in the appeal brought before it by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, challenging the 7-count charge brought against him by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

A three-man panel led by Justice Jummai Hannatu, reserved judgement on the appeal saying a new date would be communicated to the parties for the judgement

Kanu’s lawyer had brought the issue of Kanu’s bail, however, the appellate court held that since the main appeal is ripe for hearing, the bail application has been overtaken by events.

More details soon…