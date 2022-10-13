The court of appeal in Abuja will today deliver judgment on Nnamdi Kanu’s appeal challenging the seven-count charges against him by the federal government.

This was announced in a statement by the lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) Ifeanyi Ejiofor on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The federal government had re-arraigned Mr. Kanu on an amended 15-count charge bordering on treasonable felony. However, on May 28, the trial judge struck out eight of the 15-count charges.

In the Appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CR/ 625/2022; Mr. Kanu challenged the remaining seven-count charges against him and prayed the court to squash them.

What Kanu’s lawyer is saying

In his post, Mr. Ejiofor revealed that they received a notification from the appellate court, and judgment on the appeal will be delivered today.

He wrote “We wish to inform Umuchineke and all followers of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that we just received NOTIFICATION from the Court of Appeal Abuja Judicial Division, that the long-awaited Judgment in Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CR/625/2022 BETWEEN: MAZI NNAMDI KANU VS. FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, will be delivered tomorrow, the 13th Day of October 2022, at 2:00 PM.

“We are very excited with this news as we look forward to a victorious outing tomorrow. ChukwuOkike Abiama is on the throne and shall forever be on the throne.”

What you should know

Following Mr. Kanu’s extradition from Kenya, he was re-arraigned in October 2021, before Justice Binta Nyako at the Abuja division of the Federal High court on his alleged involvement in acts of terrorism.

He pleaded not guilty to the fresh 7-count charges bordering on alleged terrorism and treasonable felony slammed against him by the Department of State Security (DSS).

When the trial resumed on January 18, 2022, the federal government proffered fresh 8 terrorism charges against him, increasing the number to 15 of which he also pleaded not guilty to.

On May 28, the trial judge struck out eight of the 15 count charge against him, leaving 7 charges.

Consequently, Mr. Kanu approached the court of appeal seeking to challenge the remaining seven-count charge against him.

He prayed the appellate court to squash the remaining seven count charges proffered against him by the federal government.