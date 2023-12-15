The Supreme Court has nullified the judgment by the lower court that dismissed the terrorism charges against the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex court upheld the appeal of the Federal Government challenging the verdict of the Appeal Court which dismissed the charges against Nnamdi Kanu and held that the court was wrong that the trial court couldn’t try him because his rights were violated by the prosecution.

The court in a unanimous decision by a 5-member panel of justices noted that although the Federal Government acted irresponsibly when it forcefully brought Kanu back to the country from Kenya, against all known laws, however, it held that it was not enough to divest the trial court of its jurisdiction to continue with the case.