The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released to the banks and other stakeholders an updated list of its accredited cheque printers and personalizes it in fulfilment of its mandate to ensure efficient payment and settlement.

The list was disclosed in a circular signed by the Director of Banking Services, Sam Okojere yesterday.

It said,

“In furtherance of its mandate to ensure an efficient payment and settlement system, the Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with the MICR Technical Implementation Committee (MITC) conducted the re-accreditation of cheque printers and cheque personalized in line with the NICPAS qualification criteria.”

The list of printers and personalized institutions are:

Superflux International Limited,

Triple Gee and Company plc,

Yaliam Press Limited,

Marvelous Mike Press Limited,

Kas Arts Services Limited and

Papi Printing Company Limited.

Institutions accredited as Personaliser

For institutions that are personalized only, the bank listed them as follows;

Zenith Bank Plc

Eco Bank Plc

Stanbic IBTC bank Limited

First Bank Limited

Keystone Bank Limited

Wema Bank Plc

Providus Bank Limited

The bank noted that all accreditors have been notified and certifications of accreditations duly issued.

CBN’s update on accreditors

The Central Bank regularly updates its list of accredited personalizes and cheque printers to fish out those who are not meeting up to standards.

It also grants applications to a firm that meets its MICR Technical Implementation Committee standards.

The apex bank’s last update on the cheque printers and personalizes was released in May 2023 and in that circular only four printers and personalized were accredited compared to six for the July update.

However, institutions accredited as cheque printers remained the same for both updates