The Enugu State Police Command, on Friday, disclosed that the police had raided the camp of the Eastern Security Network of the Indigenous People of Biafra at the Imufu council area of the council on Thursday.

The raid was carried out by a combined team of Police special forces and operatives of the Igbo-Eze North Police Division, according to the statement made available to the journalists in Enugu.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed that the hoodlums of the pro-Biafra movement were engaged in a gun duel, and “three of the hoodlums were neutralized in the ensuing gunfight”.

He also noted that several subversive criminal elements of the separatist group escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

Content of the statement

According to the statement, the weapons recovered by the Police from the raid included four pump action guns, a locally fabricated revolver gun, and a pistol, as well as 67 live cartridges.

Other items recovered include military camouflage uniforms, fabrics of IPOB insignia, and objects suspected to be amulets.

Ndukwe disclosed that Ahmed, the Commissioner of Police for Enugu State, had tasked officers of the command to weed out unrepentant criminals in the state.

He urged residents of Igbo-Eze Local Government to promptly report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station or by calling Enugu Police emergency command hotlines.

08032003702, 08075380883, 08098880172, 08086671202, and infoenugupolice@gmail.com are the avenues through which residents of the state can reach the Police, according to the statement.