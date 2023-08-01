The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has said that the spread of the fire of the Jabiru J430, which occurred on Tuesday at the Oba Akran area of Lagos was contained by the rainfall at the time of impact.

A statement by General Manager, Public Affairs, NSIB, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi said that the aircraft with the registration number: 5N: CCQ, operated by Air First Hospitality & Tours, crashed “around a little after 1500hrs local time on August 1, 2023.

NSIB also said that it has commenced an immediate investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

Oketunbi stated that the light single airplane was on a test flight within Lagos with two passengers onboard before it crashed around the area but with no fatalities.

The statement added: “The aircraft caught fire on impact but the spread was contained by the rainfall at the time of impact.

The two souls on board were taken to the hospital.”

The statement solicited information from the public in the form of pictures, video or recording evidence to assist it in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

Nairametrics gathered that the aircraft, which departed the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, developed a fault just a few minutes after take off.

It was learnt that the pilot made an attempt to return to the airport, but crashed before he could successfully execute the decision.

The aircraft then dropped at Oba Akran, while the two occupants were critically injured and were immediately ferried to a hospital by the officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Our correspondent also learnt that the aircraft had five hours of fuel endurance in its tank at the time of the crash.