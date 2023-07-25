Unilever Nigeria Plc released its unaudited interim report for the six months period ended 30th June 2023.

The Company recorded a turnover of N54.2 billion in the period under review which represents 24% topline growth compared to N43.8 billion Turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2022.

The company recorded a gross profit of N13.1 billion for the period ended 30th June 2023 which is 8% drop versus N14.2 billion reported for the same period last year.

The result showed a profit for the year from continuing operations of N2.8 billion for the period ended 30th June 2023 compared to a profit for the corresponding period in 2022 of N1.9 billion which is 45% up versus 2022.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tim Kleinebenne, said, “Unilever Nigeria remains focused on the delivery of its 4G growth model of competitive, consistent, profitable, and responsible growth.

Unilever is pleased with its performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories,”

“Unilever Nigeria will continue to strengthen its operations in the country to meet citizen’s needs in health and hygiene through our brands and products.” He added.

As a centenary-old company and the longest-serving manufacturing company in Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria is committed to ensuring continuous socioeconomic impact and investment in Nigeria through its brands and operations.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Unilever Nigeria is a locally listed business that has been operating for 100 years selling brands such as Knorr, Royco, Vaseline, Pepsodent and Closeup.

Further Information

Please contact – Media.enquiryng@unilever.com at +234 708 883 9843