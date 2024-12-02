Nigeria generates about 32 million tonnes of solid waste every year, and 2.5 million tonnes are plastics.

Most of the waste ends up in landfills, drainages, and water bodies causing a major environmental hazard that can last for centuries to come.

In response to resolving the impact of this challenge, both the public and private sectors have over the years developed different strategies and measures to improve waste management.

In proffering solution to this challenge, one of the core pillars of Unilever’s global sustainability target is plastic, where the goal is to work to end plastic pollution through reduction, circulation and collaboration.

Unilever Nigeria has over the years ensured it sustained it’s zero waste to landfill commitment to minimise the impact of it’s manufacturing processes to the environment and keep the planet heathier and more sustainable for all.

In line with its purpose to Brighten Everyday Life for All, Unilever Nigeria is pleased to announce that it has achieved plastic neutrality in November 2024, meaning it has collected and processed more plastic from the environment than it has put into it through the sales and distribution of its products.

Unilever Nigeria plc has been in partnership with Wecyclers since 2014. As part of this partnership, new livelihoods for up to 1000 collectors have been created, providing much needed contribution to their household incomes.

Speaking on the plastic neutrality target achieved in 2024, The Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Tim Kleinebenne, said, “our vision is a world in which everyone works together to ensure that plastic stays in the economy and out of the environment. Our plastic is our responsibility and so we are committed to collecting back more than we sell, as part of our drive towards a circular economy.”

“I am very pleased to share that Unilever Nigeria achieved plastic neutrality in 2024 and I sincerely hope that our example inspires more companies to join this important initiative. Moving forward, we will continue to double down our sustainability focus on plastic through our collection models to ensure we have a healthier planet and at the same time use our collection strategy to improve livelihoods by creating new job opportunities.” Kleinebenne said.

While commenting on the neutrality achievement with Unilever Nigeria, The Chief Executive Officer of Wecyclers, Olawale Adebiyi, said, “Working with Unilever over the years has been a progressive journey of impact, collaboration and partnership. Through our partnership with Unilever Nigeria, we have now collected over 13,000 tons of plastic and created job opportunities for over a thousand people.”

Mr. Adebiyi further noted that through the years, Unilever Nigeria has invested in Wecyclers operations through different models of collections that include Wecyclers Recycling Exchange Program, which is a model that facilitates the drop off of recyclable materials at various kiosk locations. Unilever also helped facilitate a pioneering Corporate backed Impact Bond program that invested in the establishment of 26 Wecyclers Franchise locations. These models of collections are spread across the country, and they enable us to support Unilever Nigeria to achieve their target of collecting more plastic from environment than what they put into it.

As the longest-serving manufacturing company in the country, Unilever Nigeria emphasises its commitment to Brighten Everyday Life for All through its brands and operations.