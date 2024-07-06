Michel Deelen, Consul-General of the Dutch Embassy, and Ms. Ingrid Thijssen, President of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO/NCW), visited Unilever Nigeria.

They were welcomed by the Managing Director, Tim Kleinebenne, and members of the Leadership Team.

Accompanying the Consul-General and Ms. Thijssen were Angelique Heijl (VNO-NCW) and Mr. Opeyemi M. Oriniowo (Policy Advisor/Economic Affairs & Public Diplomacy) amongst others.

The visit included a factory tour led by Unilever Nigeria’s Manufacturing Director, Abayomi Alli.

Unilever Nigeria, the country’s longest-serving manufacturing company, has operated for over a century and is dedicated to making sustainable living commonplace through its brands and operations.