To reinforce its commitment to road safety and operational excellence, Unilever Nigeria Plc has concluded its week-long Transporters Safety Week, themed “Pressure Dey, No Panic – Safety First” on Friday, December 13, 2024.

Held at the Unilever Nigeria Plc Mega Distribution Centre (MDC) in Agbara, the event brought together key stakeholders from the logistics and supply chain sector to celebrate exceptional performances and foster a strong safety culture among drivers and transporters.

The programme featured training sessions on Cargo security, defensive driving and accident prevention, facilitated by the Nigerian Institute of Industrial Security and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Drivers also underwent free medical screenings, ensuring they were equipped with the knowledge and tools to stay safe on the road. Also, the drivers were also engaged with games that reinforces Unilever’s work-life balance in a relaxed and collaborative atmosphere.

Speaking at the event, Ayokunle Ajijola, Logistics Manager, Unilever Nigeria Plc, emphasized the company’s zero-tolerance approach to road fatalities. He said, “This year, we are proud to announce that there were no road fatalities across our transporter network. This milestone underscores the impact of our collaborative efforts with transporters in fostering a culture of safety and accountability.”

One of the major highlights of the event was the presentation of awards to outstanding performances in 2024. The Best Preforming Driver award (Pan Nigeria) was presented to Suleimon Mohammed, a driver from Oristetimeyin Logistics Limited, by the Bukola Olaiya, the Customer Operations Excellence Manager WA, Sulaiman was celebrated as the Best Performing Driver (Pan Nigeria) for his exceptional safety compliance, on-time delivery, integrity, and dedication to excellence.

Unilever Nigeria Plc’s Transporters Safety Week continues to be a cornerstone of its efforts to strengthen partnerships, promote road safety, and enhance operational efficiency in the logistics industry. The company remains dedicated to recognizing and rewarding its partners while driving innovation and excellence across its operations.