Pulse Marketing has officially launched its new 360 marketing consulting firm, offering a wide range of services, including video production, content marketing, social media management and brand strategy.

With a mission to shake up the marketing world, Pulse has already worked with big names like Amazon Prime Video, Nike Nigeria, and local brands such as Mouka Foam and Nigerian Breweries to create impactful, tailored campaigns.

To kick things off, Pulse launched a bold social experiment aimed at shedding light on the risks of following marketing trends without considering a brand’s core identity.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The experiment used a fictional makeup brand called “Selarah by Suplé” to test the idea that chasing trends can backfire when it doesn’t align with a brand’s values or resonate with its audience.

The experiment began with a strategically timed interaction on one of Nigeria’s most popular dating shows, which sparked a lively debate on societal beauty standards and whether women should focus on their appearance to please their partners rather than for their own self-expression. Pulse amplified the conversation by sharing clips across entertainment blogs, generating a mix of reactions and engagement.

Selarah, the fictional brand, capitalized on the buzz from the show by encouraging women to “look good for their man,” framing beauty as something that should be validated by a partner’s approval. While this stirred conversation, it also pointed out the risks of trend-chasing, showing how a brand can alienate its core audience if it prioritizes external validation over authenticity.

Despite the controversial message, the campaign sparked a broader conversation about beauty standards, self-expression, and identity. Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts, with 1, 467,624 impressions and 39,410 engagement showing high interest levels.

“The response was eye-opening,” said Osose Abraham, Head of Strategy at Pulse Marketing. “This experiment showed us how disruptive marketing can grab attention, but also how it can backfire if not thought through carefully. It was a reminder that brand messaging needs to align with the audience’s values, not just trends.”

At the conclusion of the campaign, Pulse Marketing taught brands about the importance of authenticity and being thoughtful when engaging with trends. The experiment reaffirmed that while brands should pay attention to what’s happening in the cultural conversation, staying true to their identity and understanding their audience is key to lasting success.

Pulse Marketing continues to explore new, innovative ways to help brands develop campaigns that are both engaging and aligned with their values.

To learn more about Pulse Marketing, visit pulsemarketing.africa or follow them on social media @pulsemarketingng.