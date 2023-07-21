President Bola Tinubu, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan are expected to grace the launch of “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa” by Olusegun Aganga Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and pioneer Minister of Industry Trade and Investment next Monday 24th July in Abuja.

According to the organisers, Tinubu will be the guest of honour at the book launch while Obasanjo would deliver the keynote address. The launch, which is scheduled for 10 am at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, would be chaired by Jonathan.

Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa is a blueprint for taking Nigeria and Africa from potential to prosperity.

The book documents Aganga’s activities and experiences in and out of government. It also essentially contains recommendations requisite for Nigeria and Africa at large, to take the needed leap to enviable heights. Aganga was a two-term Minister between 2010 and 2015 in Jonathan’s administration.

“This book is the culmination of my years of experience and passion for transforming Nigeria and Africa. It provides practical strategies and actionable steps for unlocking our economic potential and achieving lasting prosperity,” noted Aganga.

“Nigeria is that Jewel of Africa, and my lifelong goal for Nigeria is to achieve its true potential and be one of the world’s greatest and most prosperous countries. I have no doubt whatsoever that Nigeria has the potential to be really great. I am also persuaded that Africa as a whole is on the path to greatness,” he also noted.

In his endorsement, the former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, said of the book: “A living manual for the Renaissance of an Eminent Africa country.”

Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa, which has its foreword written by Dr. Christopher Kolade, Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, was recently launched in collaboration with the Royal African Society (RAS) in London at a well-attended event.

RAS, in its statement, noted the collaboration with Aganga echoed the organisation’s commitment to promoting African literature and empowering African voices.

The Royal African Society Director, Mr. Nick Wescott, said, “The Royal African Society is proud to partner with Olusegun Aganga on this important book which we believe will serve as a catalyst for positive change across the continent.

As a Society, we recognize the power of African literature to empower voices and foster cultural heritage. This book encapsulates our vision of empowering African writers and promoting informed discussions about Africa’s economic growth.

We are excited to share Aganga’s insights with the world, and we believe that his work will inspire a new generation of African leaders.”

Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa is a highly recommended book for those interested in the future of Nigeria and Africa. Aganga’s comprehensive analysis, practical solutions, and timely perspective provide valuable contributions to the ongoing debate about the region’s trajectory.

Olusegun Aganga is a chartered accountant with a professional career extending over four decades in the financial services industry and in public service.

A former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs in London and Senior Director at Ernst & Young in London, he served first as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Economic Management Team and then as its Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments.

He was also the chairman of the World Bank and World Trade Organisation (MC8).

Currently, Olusegun is an advisor to companies and governments in the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Nigeria.

He is the founder of the Nigeria Leadership Initiative, a board member of TechnoServe in the USA, an advisory board member of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and a member of the investor advisory council of Time Partners in the UK. He is also currently the Chairman of Leadway Pensure PFA in Nigeria.