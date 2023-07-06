Meta has announced that more than 10 million people have joined up for its long-awaited challenger to Twitter, Instagram Threads.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has positioned as a “friendly” alternative to Elon Musk’s faltering social media network.

Threads is a “text-based conversation app” that allows users to submit messages up to 500 characters long and incorporate links, photographs, and videos. Posts can be replied to, liked, or shared by others, just as on Twitter.

However, on the Google PlayStore, about 1 million downloads had been recorded within just a day of it being launched. On the Apple iOs store, the app has catapulted to the number 1 app in the social media network category.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently introduced a new app called “Threads by Instagram.” This app, developed by Meta, is poised to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter app, as it offers similar features.

According to Zuckerberg, Threads provides an open and friendly public space for conversation, incorporating the best elements of Instagram to create a fresh experience for textual communication, sharing ideas, and engaging in discussions.

Mark Zuckerberg says the new app can become better than Twitter as he looks to take advantage of some lapses from Twitter.

“It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully, we will.”