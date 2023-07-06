Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of new members to the board of its holding company and other subsidiaries.

This was disclosed in an official statement to Nigeria Exchange Limited which was obtained by Nairametrics.

Commenting on the new appointments, The CEO of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr Demola Sogunle, said:

“ These appointments represent a significant milestone in the flight plan of Stanbic IBTC as we continue to position ourselves as a leader in the Nigerian financial services industry. The newly appointed directors bring a wealth of multi-dimensional experience, diverse perspectives, and a deep commitment to driving excellence and innovation.”

“We are delighted to welcome these esteemed professionals to our Board of Directors. As we navigate the evolving financial landscape and continue to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders, clients, and communities, we recognize that people are the driving force behind any company’s growth. Hence, we prioritize people over profits at Stanbic IBTC”.

The CEO also expressed his satisfaction with the newly appointed directors and reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to nurturing its workforce while maintaining exceptional service standards across its subsidiaries.

The Board at Stanbic IBTC Holdings approved the appointment of the following directors: