The global music industry presents immense opportunities, and Nigeria’s music industry has emerged as a lucrative gold mine($ 4.77 million), with a projected market volume of US$7.57 million by 2027, as per Statista data.

Leading Nigerian artists such as Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy have gained significant acclaim, expanding their audience base over the years.

Thanks to streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Boomplay, Nigerian artists who aspire to create viral music can now compete on the global stage. However, up-and-coming talents still face challenges in securing major collaborative deals with established players in the industry.

Fortunately, Artificial Intelligence has opened new avenues for Nigerian musicians to create captivating viral music that resonates with global audiences. Generative AI tools provide valuable insights into the music creation process, empowering musicians to break into the market and claim their share of success.

Nairametrics has compiled a list of empowering generative AI tools that can reshape the music production process and facilitate the creation of chart-topping hits.

Open AI MuseNet is an online AI music-generating tool developed by OpenAI, a popular brand in the technology sector. This tool can generate 4-minute musical compositions using 10 different instruments, seamlessly incorporating diverse styles ranging from country to Mozart to the Beatles.

By learning patterns of harmony, rhythm, and style, MuseNet can make predictive production choices and potentially create top hits. It utilizes a deep neural network trained on internet-sourced data, enabling it to evaluate music over extended periods.

Loudly, an AI-powered music platform comprises a team of creators, musicians, and sound engineers. Leveraging a catalogue of 8 million music tracks and a database of 170,000 audio sounds and this AI tool swiftly generates unique music compositions.

From hip-hop to jazz, Loudly assists up-and-coming musicians in refining their craft by utilizing samples from various genres to create fresh melodies and rhythms.

Staccato AI caters specifically to songwriters and composers, utilizing keywords to generate new lyrics in mere seconds. It serves as an invaluable source of inspiration, particularly during bouts of writer’s block.

Prominent participants of America’s Got Talent have utilized this tool, although it requires a monthly subscription fee.

Uberduck is an innovative AI tool that mimics the voices of celebrity musicians. Similar to a free text-to-speech web app, Uberduck responds to short prompts and comes remarkably close to replicating the vocals of these celebrities.

Although the vocals may not sync perfectly, it offers a disruptive approach to music creation. Uberduck was launched in 2020.

By leveraging these generative AI tools, Nigerian musicians can tap into the potential of technology, unleash their creativity, and produce viral music that captivates global audiences.

As the music industry continues to evolve, embracing AI-driven technologies has the potential to propel upcoming talents to new heights, cementing Nigeria’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the global entertainment industry.