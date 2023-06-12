The 2 leading speakership aspirants, Betara and Gagdi, stepped down for the APC anointed candidate after a meeting with Tinubu and Shettima.

The Joint Task Campaign office noted that the so-called G-7 no longer exists as key members of the forum have since dropped their speakership ambitions and declared support for the Abbas/Kalu ticket.

They stated that the APC NWC, on May 8, 2023, “consulted with President Tinubu before reaching that resolution, and as such he is aware.

The coast appears clear for the anointed candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Tajudeen Abbas, as 2 leading speakership aspirants, Aliyu Betara and Yusuf Gagdi, have stepped down for the party’s candidate.

Betara and Gagdi were reported to have agreed to withdraw from the race after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Sunday.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Sunday night in Abuja by the Joint Task Campaign Office – 10th Assembly, a coalition of members-elect of the 10th House of Representatives across party lines, who said the 2 major contenders have stepped down for Abbas for Speaker in the coming 10th National Assembly.

The statement from Tajudeen Abbas/Benjamin Kalu Joint Task Campaign Office was titled ‘Disregard Claims that Tinubu Wasn’t Aware of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas Adoption by APC…Rt. Hon. Abbas Expresses Readiness to Win on the Floor on Tuesday…as Betara, Gagdi Step Down for Abbas.’

The G-7 opposition no longer exists

The statement partly reads, “ It has come to the attention of the Joint Task – 10th Assembly that some aspirants for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives claimed that the President/Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, never mentioned the name of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas was his preferred candidate for Speaker, but the President only said he aligned with the position of the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee on zoning arrangements.

“It is pertinent to mention that the so-called G-7 no longer exists as key members of the forum such as Rt. Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Rt. Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Rt. Hon. Makki Yalleman and Rt. Hon. Raheem Tunji Olawuyi, among others, have since dropped their speakership ambitions and declared support for the Abbas/Kalu ticket. It is worth noting that Betara and Gagdi announced that they stepped down for Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas today, Sunday, June 11, 2023, after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“As of Sunday, June 11, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (Ph.D.) has secured the endorsement of the overwhelming majority of members-elect across the eight political parties in the six geopolitical zones, and he is ready to compete on the floor of the House and take the mantle of leadership of the 10th House come Tuesday, June 13, 2023.”

President Tinubu is aware

The campaign organisation stated that the APC NWC, on May 8, 2023, “consulted with the President before reaching that resolution.”

The Abbas/Kalu group added, “Therefore, it is preposterous to claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not aware of the adoption of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker. We urge the public, especially the media, to disregard such claims.”

Vice President Shettima praises the duo for stepping down

Speaking after the meeting, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima commended the duo for stepping down for Abbas, adding that President Tinubu was “quite touched” by their gestures.

He said, “ They have accepted to step down and accept the candidature of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for the speaker of the House of Representatives .

. “ The president was quite touched by their gestures because what binds us together is superior to whatever divides us.

“We are one big APC family and together we shall cross the Rubicon on Tuesday.”

What you should know

The ruling party had recently nominated Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for speaker and deputy speaker of the 10th national assembly, respectively.

The nomination of Abbas by the APC was rejected by some lawmakers, including Idris Wase, the immediate-past deputy speaker, who is also interested in the position.

Wase has insisted on going ahead with his aspiration and as such will not be stepping down.