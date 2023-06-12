President Tinubu delivered a powerful Democracy Day speech, paying tribute to democracy heroes and outlining his vision for Nigeria’s future.

President Bola Tinubu, in his inaugural Democracy Day speech on June 12, delivered a powerful address that paid homage to the heroes of Nigeria’s democratic struggle and outlined his vision for the nation’s future.

With a focus on the sacrifices made by Chief MKO Abiola, Pa Alfred Rewane, Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and Kudirat Abiola, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of democracy, the protection of democratic institutions, and the pursuit of social and economic justice.

He sympathized with Nigerians over the recent removal of fuel subsidies and pledged substantial investments in critical sectors to enhance the quality of life for the citizens.

This article highlights the key talking points from President Tinubu’s speech, shedding light on his vision for a stronger, prosperous, and democratic Nigeria.

