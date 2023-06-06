Article summary

The Nigerian Senate has approved the appointment of 20 special advisers following a letter from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter during a session, and the Senate minority leader seconded the approval.

In addition to the appointments, the Senate passed several bills, including the Physically Challenged (Empowerment) Act, 2023, and the Control of Small Arms and Light Weight Weapons Bill, 2023.

In an internet update, the letter stated, Senate President Ahmad Lawan read a letter from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, on the appointment of 20 Special Advisers.

“Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir moves that the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C for the approval of the Senate to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

“Senate Minority Leader seconds.

“The request of Mr. President C-in-C is approved!

On the passage of Bills, the senate today passed the Physically Challenged (Empowerment) Act, 2023, Chartered Institute of Digital Forensics of Nigeria Bill 2023, Control of Small Arms and Light Weight Weapons Bill, 2023 and National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2023.

The appointment of special advisers comes after Nairametrics reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff.

The president also appointed the immediate past Minister of Special Duties and former Benue State Governor, George Akume, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, as well as a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

This disclosure, contained in a statement signed last Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF.’