President Bola Tinubu has appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff.

The president has also appointed the immediate past Minister of Special Duties and former Benue State Governor, George Akume, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, as well as a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed on Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF.’

State House statement

The statement reads, ‘’President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

“In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum, the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.’’

This is a developing story…