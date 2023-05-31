Article summary

The Federal Government representatives are scheduled to meet with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) today by 2pm over the planned removal of fuel subsidy.

This is as President Bola Tinubu’s statement on oil subsidy during his inauguration speech has created some sort of crisis and uncertainty in the downstream sector of the oil industry with the reappearance of fuel queues across the country.

This was made known by the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, while appearing as a guest on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday morning, where he stated that the government seems to have shown interest in the discussion.

Other issues will be discussed

Ajaero said, “Government seems to have shown interest in the discussion. As of last night, they reached out and we have fixed 2pm today (Wednesday) to commence discussion.

“There, all other issues will be discussed because you can’t just say there is no subsidy and then you are not producing and leave us to the vagaries of the market, to people who want to sell the product they bought for N10 for N100 to maximise profit. If there is no more garri, we must find out what to eat.”

Alternatives must be provided

The NLC President said the position of Labour has been clear that even if President Bola Tinubu has good intentions, alternatives must be provided.

He said the President should have asked questions and found out the implications of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians on the streets.

The NLC boss listed the alternatives to include the repair of the nation’s 4 refineries, and the provision of transportation of alternatives for the Nigerian workers, amongst others.

Ajaero pointed out, “The pronouncement by Mr President is as good as law and if in the process we make a law that is not practicable, the same people that made the law can look at it.

“Does it bring pleasure to us to say subsidy is gone and people start suffering? Is it not part of leadership for us to look at how the suffering of the people can be reduced?”

IPMAN says subsidy removal only answer to making Nigeria great

Meanwhile, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that the deregulation of the oil sector and subsidy removal is the only way to make Nigeria great.

The IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Suleiman, while appearing on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, said, “IPMAN’s position is that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is supporting or has supported the deregulation of the industry.

“Removing subsidy is the only answer to make Nigeria great because there is no country that can survive without deregulating the economy.”

He commended President Bola Tinubu for removing subsidy removal in his inaugural speech.

Suleiman said Tinubu was only informing Nigerians that there is no more subsidy, noting that the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari has announced subsidy removal by not making provision for it beyond June 2023 in the budget for this year.