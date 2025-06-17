The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned that the new N12,500 electronic call-up parking fee imposed by the Lagos State Government could lead to an increase in petrol pump prices across the state.

The disclosure was made by IPMAN’s National Publicity Secretary, Chinedu Ukadike, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He appealed to the government to revert the fee to N2,500, describing the current charge as exorbitant and unsustainable for petroleum marketers and transporters.

Ukadike explained that the rising logistics costs would inevitably be passed on to consumers, possibly triggering a fuel price hike and destabilising supply across the state.

The report further noted that the recent adjustment in the call-up fee—managed through the Electronic Call-up Systems Company—has already caused disruption, as truck drivers suspended operations on Monday in protest. The action reportedly affected fuel deliveries from major facilities, including the Dangote Refinery and Lekki Deep Seaport.

Ukadike noted that stakeholders, including truck operators and marketers, had agreed at a recent meeting that the fee should be returned to N2,500 to maintain industry stability.

More insights

The NAN report also quoted the National President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Yusuf Othman, who confirmed that loading activities at Lekki Port and the Dangote Refinery were suspended in protest.

He stated that while the association supports the electronic call-up system, the N12,500 fee is excessive and unsustainable.

He added that discussions with Lagos State Government officials were ongoing to resolve the dispute and resume operations.

What you should know

The Lekki-Epe corridor, home to key infrastructure like the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Dangote Refinery, and major industrial estates, has experienced a surge in truck traffic and worsening congestion.

Although enforcement is just beginning along this axis, the electronic call-up system was initially launched by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in 2021 to manage truck movement at the Apapa and Tin Can ports. The Lagos State Government extended the system to the Lekki corridor in September 2024 but paused enforcement in March 2025 after consultations with stakeholders. Implementation resumed on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Under the revised system, operators are required to upload their Authority to Load (ATL) documents and book parking slots before gaining access to the corridor.

To support this, the state government approved seven designated truck parks equipped with restrooms, kitchens, and electricity to improve driver welfare.

In addition to the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria has also rejected the N12,500 levy, citing its financial impact on operators and the potential disruption to cargo movement.