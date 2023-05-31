Nigeria’s leading financial information platform, Nairametrics, is pleased to announce its upcoming Q2 2023 Economic Outlook Webinar titled Fostering Economic Resilience: Harnessing Opportunities for Development.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on Saturday the 3rd of June 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Details of the webinar

The webinar, which holds quarterly, aims to provide valuable insights into Nigeria’s current economic landscape whilst exploring strategies to promote economic resilience and development.

The panellists

We have an interesting line-up of renowned economic experts and thought leaders who will delve into the crucial focus areas of the webinar. Among the esteemed panellists confirmed for the upcoming event are:

Dr Yemi Kale – Partner and Chief Economist at KPMG Nigeria

Dr Andrew Nevin – Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji – Founder, Future Africa

Dr Muda Yusuf – Director/CEO, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE)

Razaq Ahmed – CEO/Co-founder, Cowrywise

Chinwe Egwim – Chief Economist and Head Economic Research/Intelligence, Coronation Merchant Bank

Why you should attend

These accomplished individuals will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise from their respective fields, guaranteeing engaging and insightful discussions that will benefit attendees from various sectors.

They will share their expert opinions, discuss innovative approaches, and offer practical solutions to key economic challenges faced by Nigeria.

“Nairametrics’ Q2 2023 Economic Outlook Webinar provides a unique platform for stakeholders to come together and explore ways to foster economic resilience in Nigeria. We are thrilled to host such a distinguished panel of experts who will enlighten us on how to navigate the challenges ahead,” said Emmanuel Abara Benson, the Editor of Nairametrics.

What you should know

The webinar is open to the public and registration is currently ongoing on the Nairametrics website right here. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions and gain valuable insights from industry leaders.

About Nairametrics

