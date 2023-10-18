In a significant step towards fostering collaboration and promoting financial literacy, the management team of Nairametrics, a leading financial news media company based in Nigeria, paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, October 13, 2023.

The meeting brought together key figures from both organizations, including Lamido Yuguda, the Director General of SEC, and Ugo Obi-Chukwu, Chief Executive of Nairametrics.

The highlight of the meeting was the Director General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda’s recognition of Nairametrics for its substantial impact on the capital markets through its relentless 24/7 coverage.

He commended the company for its unique writing style, particularly its ability to simplify complex financial content, making it accessible to a broad audience. Additionally, Yuguda praised Nairametrics for its commendable efforts in enhancing financial literacy.

In response, Mr. Ugo Obi-Chukwu expressed gratitude to the Securities and Exchange Commission for its commitment to investor protection and enlightenment through education.

He acknowledged the SEC’s role in fostering the growth of assets under management (AUM) in the capital market and emphasized the importance of such initiatives.

During the meeting, the Nairametrics team also presented their plans for 2024, which include hosting an Investment Fair, launching various financial education initiatives, and driving thought leadership in the financial sector. These initiatives aim to further enrich the financial landscape in Nigeria.

Yuguda, in his continued commitment to investor education and protection, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Nairametrics to realize these initiatives.

He emphasized the crucial role of educating the younger generation in the development of the capital market and how these joint efforts would be instrumental in achieving this goal.

The meeting was attended by key SEC officials, including Umar Daiyabu Kurfi – Director/SA to the DG SEC, Mohammed Bagudu Waziri – Deputy Director and Head of the External Relations Department, and Joy Utubor – Head Corporate Communications. Representing Nairametrics were Tolulope Olateju, Head of Operations and Chief of Staff, and Uade Ahimie, Head of Strategy and Public Affairs.

The collaborative efforts between Nairametrics and SEC promise to not only enhance financial literacy but also strengthen the overall growth of the capital markets in Nigeria. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing the financial sector and ensuring a prosperous future for all investors.

About Nairametrics:

Nairametrics is a leading financial news media company based in Nigeria, dedicated to providing timely and insightful financial information to its readers. With a commitment to promoting financial literacy, Nairametrics delivers comprehensive coverage of the financial markets and strives to simplify complex financial concepts for a broader audience.

About the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC):

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the apex regulatory institution of the Nigerian capital market. Its mission is to regulate and develop an efficient capital market that effectively channels savings and investments towards nation-building and economic development while providing protection to investors.