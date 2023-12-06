Nairametrics Giveaway, sponsored by Shekel Mobility, Grand Exploits Ltd., Tingo Mobile has commenced its first edition of a Giveaway Challenge for small business owners.

The Challenge aims to support small businesses with funding, as well as create brand visibility of the business through Nairametrics’ website and social media channels.

The Challenge is organized by Nairametrics Financial Advocates in conjunction with Shekel Mobility and Tingo Mobile.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the giveaway campaign, businesses must meet the following criteria:

The business must have been operational for a minimum of 1 year.

Active social media platforms for the business must have been running for over a year.

Participants are required to follow Nairametrics and Sponsors’ social media handles.

The top 5 shortlisted businesses must be available at the venue for the final stage of the challenge.

How to apply

Participants are to create a 60-second video, explaining the nature of their business and detailing how winning will impact it.

Use the designated hashtag: #Nairametrics1MChallenge when posting the video on social media. Interested participants are to send a video pitch with the tag on all its social media platforms- X, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.

The top 5 videos with the highest number of likes will be shortlisted for the final stage. These top 5 businesses will face a panel of judges who will collectively select the winner, first runner-up, and second runner-up.

The winner will receive the following:

N1,000,000.00 cash gift.

Nairametrics Merchandise.

Weekend Hotel Reservation for 2

CEO’s profile featured on the Nairametrics website.

5 social media postings.

The breakdown of the prizes are as follows:

1st Runner Up

N500,000.00 cash gift

Nairametrics Merchandise

3 social media postings.

2nd Runner Up

N250,000.00 cash gift

Nairametrics Merchandise

2 social media postings.

Additionally, the winners will be revisited after 6 months to assess their progress and how the winnings have been utilized.

Important dates

The Giveaway challenge has already commenced, and entries will be accepted until the 15th of December.

The prize-winning ceremony will take place on the 20th of December, featuring a live coverage.

About the Sponsors

The Challenge is sponsored by Nairametrics in collaboration with Shekel Mobility and Tingo Mobile.

Nairametrics is a leading online financial information company that provides up-to-date financial, investing, and business news, research-based content, financial literacy, and personal finance resources.

Shekel Mobility is a tech platform that empowers Auto Dealers to finance and sell cars. The platform offers a simpler, smarter, and faster way to launch and grow your car dealership locally or virtually. Grand Exploits Limited, on the other hand, is a travel and training agency based in Lagos.

Grand Exploits assists companies and individuals to plan their travel schedules and plans and also working with such organisations as giving adequate knowledge about traveling and how companies can go about traveling for conferences or a conventions.

Tingo Mobile Plc is a global Agri-Fintech company offering a comprehensive platform service through the use of smartphones (using GSM technology) to empower a marketplace to enable subscribers/farmers within and outside of the agricultural sector to manage their commercial activities of growing and selling their production to market participants both domestically and internationally.

The platform serves as a ‘one-stop shop’ for managing various services such as airtime top-ups, bill payments, insurance, and microfinance.