The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has suspended its strike along the Lekki-Epe corridor after the Lagos State Government agreed to enter discussions over the newly introduced N12,500 E-Call Up levy charged to truck operators each time they use the corridor.

The announcement was contained in a letter signed by IPMAN’s National Secretary, Hon. James Terlunun Tor, and addressed to all zonal and depot unit chairmen.

The letter directed members to suspend the industrial action and resume normal operations while negotiations with the government progress.

According to the letter dated June 17, 2025, the Lagos State Government agreed to meet with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of IPMAN and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) in response to concerns over the increased levy.

“The Lagos State Government has agreed to engage the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) for amicable settlement of the proposed N12,500.00 (Twelve Thousand Five Hundred Naira) levy.

“Sequel to the above, you are directed to suspend the strike action and resume normal work to allow time for amiable resolution,” the letter read in part.

The three unions began their boycott of operations on Monday, June 16, 2025, in protest against the reintroduction of the E-Call Up system on the Lekki-Epe corridor at a new rate of N12,500 per truck.

Nairametrics can confirm that when the E-Call Up system was first introduced on the Lekki-Epe corridor in September 2024, the fee was pegged at N2,500 per truck.

The system was suspended in March 2025. Now, as the platform returns for a second time, truck operators are required to pay N12,500 each time they access the corridor—a significant increase that triggered a boycott on Monday, June 16, 2025, by three major transport unions: IPMAN, NARTO, and the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN).

A spokesperson for one of the unions involved in the boycott told Nairametrics that the E-Call Up initiative had brought structure to truck movement from terminals to industries and ports.

“The system ensures that trucks remain inside the parks and only come out when they are called up through the platform. The VIO is there for coordination and enforcement, along with other relevant agencies,” the spokesperson explained.

While they acknowledged the system’s efficiency, the unions expressed concern that the new N12,500 fee could significantly increase operating costs, particularly for trucks involved in transporting petroleum products from the Lekki-Epe axis to other parts of Lagos and the country.