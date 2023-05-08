Article summary

The Airline Operators of Nigeria stated that the Tyre burst incident invoicing Max Air at the Abuja Airport on Sunday does not and will never detract from Max Air’s well-known safety standards.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) condemning media reports that stated the incident was a “crash”.

The NCAA also urged the media to report factual details about the burst as it plans to conduct an investigation.

Burst

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) through a statement by its Vice President, Mr. Allen Onyema, said the aircraft took off from Yola Airport and had a tyre burst on landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, adding:

“We thank God Almighty for His protection of all on board that aircraft. We, in AON, decry the penchant for sensational reporting anytime such an incident occurs.

“Tyre bursts occur now and then in the industry and have nothing to do with the airline’s safety standards.

Safety standards

AON added that reporting the wrong details instill unnecessary fears in the eyes of the public, urging that Max’s Air has maintained a safe record, they said:

“Such reports only tend to create unnecessary fears in the minds of the unsuspecting flying public and, as such, counterproductive.”

“We plead with the flying public to be mindful of the consequences of sensationalising such occurrences in aviation as it may be used by outsiders to affect the county’s rating.

“All Nigerian airlines are under very strict oversight by the NCAA, hence no room for unsafe practices by any Nigerian airline.

“This Tyre burst incident does not and will never detract from Max Air’s well-known safety standards.”

What you should know

Max Air flight NGL1649 a B737 aircraft with registration 5N-MBD departed Yola for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with 144 passengers and 6 flight crew on board.

During landing at Abuja airport, the aircraft lost some tires, the flight crew brought the aircraft to a safe stop on Runway 22 at 2.57 pm local time.

All relevant agencies including NCAA, FAAN, NAMA and NSIB swung into action collaboratively to ensure the prompt removal of the disabled aircraft from the runway and reopening of the airport for flight operations.