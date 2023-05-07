The Investment Society, University of Lagos, the premier multi-disciplinary student finance and investment club in Nigeria will on the 18th of May host the 4th Edition of their annual students’ investment conference called “THE COLLOQUIUM” at the J.F Ade-Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos.

The which is popularly known as ”The largest Students’ investment conference in Sub-Saharan Africa”, The Colloquium Conference has welcomed over 2700 delegates from 10+ Nigerian and African Universities across 3 editions, as well as seasoned CEOs and thought leaders such as Bolaji Balogun, Temi Popoola, Patrick Akinwuntan, Cecilia Akintomide, Abimbola Sulaiman, Banji Fehintola and Abu Jimoh, among many others.

In this year’s edition, the highly educative and engaging conference will welcome 2000 physical delegates from 10 Nigerian Universities, as well as 500 virtual delegates from Universities across Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya and South Africa.

To grace the occasion will be high-ranking professionals and thought leaders from the financial services industry along side people from other walks of life, who will be discussing the theme “Empowering Africa’s Future: A Nexus of Private Capital, Macroeconomic Policies, and Talent Development”

Notable Speakers to also impact knowledge at the event are; Wale Adeosun, Founder & CEO, Kuramo Capital Management; SamsonEsemuede, MD/CIO, Zrosk Investment Management; Yomi Olugbenro, West Africa Tax Leader, Deloitte; Seun Onayiga, Head, Investment Banking, West Africa – Renaissance Capital; Prof Joseph Nnanna, Chief Economist, Development Bank of Nigeria; Yemi Faseun, Chief Talent Officer, YF Talent Partners; among many others.

These speakers will discuss and enlighten the attendees on various issues ranging from the role of private investments in Africa’s development, the continent’s loss of skilled human capital, and the role of Africa’s central banks in resolving current macroeconomic challenges.

Contact ulsisinfo@gmail.com or +234(0)8169850324 for sponsorship/partnerships and other enquiries.