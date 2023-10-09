The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has disclosed that nearly 100,000 Nigerian students chose to study in the United Kingdom from 2017 to 2022, according to available statistical records.

The minister on Monday made this announcement during the commencement of the 2023 International Week at the University of Lagos in Lagos.

The theme of the international week is Breaking the Borders of Partnership

What he said

“Every year, over 100 Nigerian students benefit from the scholarship for postgraduate and PhD degrees, I speak from students personally; we have hundreds of professionals and entrepreneurs leaving our shores to break new grounds across our lands.

“And on our part, we must ensure that we play our part in the actualization of their dreams. They carry our identity, one which not only aids their pursuit but also defines them.

”According to the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), reports have shown that about 99,985 Nigerian students left this country to enrol in universities in the United Kingdom between 2017 and 2022.

“While many may contend that the majority of these students have simply ‘JAPA’ for other reasons, we cannot also deny the fact that a larger chunk of these students has left with the purest of intent to seek further knowledge for self-advancement.

“Now, in going all through this, therefore, I may want to ask, why our students should now suffer to acquire international passports, even when they have paid for them.

“Their pursuit of breaking new ground across borders gives us great joy as through our children, we sustain the future,” he said.

More Insights

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of embracing cross-border partnerships to effectively address these intricate challenges.

The minister expressed his unwavering confidence in the transformative power of education and research despite mounting challenges.

He said that together, citizens could break the borders that hindered collaboration and unlock a brighter future for Nigeria, and by extension, Africa in the academic sector.

“Let our academic community be at the forefront of this noble endeavour, inspiring the next generation to build a Nigeria that thrives on unity, innovation, and shared prosperity.

“I am making this call to the academic community, using this citadel of learning as a point of contact. As custodians of knowledge, you have a pivotal role to play.

“I implore you to continue your invaluable work, not only within the walls of your institutions but also in the broader context of our society.

“Through innovative research, academic recommendations and forward-thinking curriculum, you can instil in our new generation of Nigerians, a profound understanding of the imperative of collaboration over competition.

“Your academic recommendations hold the potential to reshape policies and practices. Engage with policymakers, industry leaders and civil society to ensure that your insights are translated into action.

“Advocate for evidence-based decision-making that prioritizes the welfare and prosperity of all Nigerians,” he added.