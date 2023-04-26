History is set to repeat itself once again as the Nigerian Economics Students’ Association (NESA), the University of Lagos Chapter, will play host to students and staff of the university community in the eighth edition of its brainchild annual student seminar called The Expedition Conference (TEC).

The EXPEDITION CONFERENCE is an annual socio-academic conference strategically designed by the Nigerian Economics Students’ Association (NESA), UNILAG Chapter, to develop Leadership, Intellectual, Flexibility, and Entrepreneurial (L. I. F. E) skills in various fields of study.

The main objective of the conference is to allow organizations, professionals, and relevant stakeholders to interact with intelligent and resilient students to discuss and address key issues regarding education, leadership, and entrepreneurship and provide practical and global career information on the dynamics of the workplace.

Past speakers at The Expedition Conference include the His Excellency Engr. Seyi Makinde, Chinwe Egwim, Kunle Elebute, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Dr Joe Abah, Babatunde Gbadamosi, Taiwo Oyedele, Innocent Idibia (2face), Funke Akindele, IK Osadioduwa, Kemi Smallz, and other coveted personalities across all spheres of life.

The Expedition Conference (TEC) 8.0, themed “Innovation and Renovation: The Roadmap to Discovery”, was fashioned to recognize the vital roles Innovation and Renovation play in increasing students’ chances of modern life changes and discovery of new opportunities. In this light, TEC 8.0 is set to inspire students to discover their innermost potential through exploration, inspiration, and awakening.

This year’s eighth edition is scheduled on Thursday, 27th April 2023, at the J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos, with its Keynote Speaker being the Chairman of Titan Bank and Chairman of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Dr Tunde Lemo. Other highly esteemed speakers expected to grace the event include Akinlolu Akinyele, Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Fisayo Fosudo, Oluwatomi Solanke, Sarah Idahosa, Samuel Olaoyenikan, Maryam Apaokagi-Greene (Taaooma), Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink), amongst others. These speakers will discuss diverse topics ranging from technology, finance, entertainment and entrepreneurship, to the growing frenzy of the Web3 space.

The conference, which has now grown to an annual-social economic gathering, promises to deliver another memorable edition that would create a lifelong impact on students and staff of the University of Lagos and other NESA Associations within and outside Lagos State invited to grace the event.

This year’s edition is proudly sponsored by Nairametrics, Keystone Bank, Fisayo Fosudo, Money Africa, Tecno, Cassava Network, Becca Essentials, Nirvana Academy, and Tizzy Gadgets, amongst others.